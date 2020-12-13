Hundreds Gather for Second Day of Protests for Casey Goodson Jr.

For the second day, protestors gathered in Downtown Columbus to demand justice for Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man fatally shot by a white sheriff's deputy.

Goodson's family stood in front of the Statehouse steps. They wore matching sweatshirts that read "Justice for Casey" and have a painting of Goodson on them.

"The amount of love and support for my son that we're getting right now is overwhelming," Goodson's mom, Tamala Payne said to the crowd.

Payne's children gave tear-filled speeches about their brother, saying that he served as a father figure to them. He was the oldest of 10 children, and had recently switched jobs to help support his family.

Goodson was shot and killed by sheriff's deputy Jason Meade Friday, December 4th.

"My son was murdered in cold blood by a coward, who took an oath to protect and serve, and he didn't," Payne said. "I want justice."

Law enforcement and Goodson's family have differing accounts of the shooting.

Meade says Goodson pointed a gun at him, however his family says he would not do something like that - Goodson had a license to concealed carry, and was passionate about gun safety.

Credit Paige Pfleger / WOSU Goodson's mother and sister cry during the protest Saturday.

Meade was not wearing a body camera, and no witnesses have come forward.

"They'll make up things like he pointed it, he reached for it, he brandished it," said the family's lawyer, Sean Walton. "But not Casey. Casey knew the laws. He understood safety. He had a right to protect himself and his family."

Goodson was on his way home from a dentist appointment carrying a bag full of sandwiches for his family when Meade confronted him. Goodson's keys were still in the door when he was shot.

Several protestors held their keys and a sandwich in their raised fists in solidarity with Goodson's family.

Credit Paige Pfleger / WOSU Protestors hold keys and sandwiches in the air to represent what Casey Goodson Jr. was holding before he was shot.

"Black people are deserving of protection," Walton said. "We deserve to heal. We are tired. This family is tired. This family deserves to heal and to grieve. But Tamala insists she won't rest, because she needs justice for Casey. She won't eat. She won't sleep."

Goodson's death is under investigation by both local and federal authorities.

