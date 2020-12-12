Protests Planned in Downtown Columbus Over Casey Goodson Jr. Shooting

A protest demanding justice for Casey Goodson Jr. is planned for Saturday at noon. Protestors plan to take to High Street to advocate for accountability and transparency on the Casey Goodson Jr. shooting.

Goodson, 23, was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade on Friday, Dec. 4. The sheriff’s office and Goodson’s family have differing accounts of the shooting, and Meade was not wearing a body camera. Both federal and local authorities are investigating the shooting.

One thousand people marked themselves interested in a Facebook event for a Friday protest. The description reads, “After months of demonstration against police brutality and disproportionate murder of Black people, it has happened again.”

Saturday's protest is planned for noon at the Ohio Statehouse. It is being organized by the People's Justice Project, and the Black Abolitionist Collective of Ohio. The organizers are asking for a national day of action in Casey Goodson Jr.'s honor.

In a statement released by Columbus Police, chief Tom Quinlan says "the men and women of the division of police will be here to protect your First Amendment Rights. You have my personal commitment that we are here to facillitate a safe, peaceful opportunity for all voices to be heard."

