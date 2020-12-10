© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Cancels Voting Session After House Unable to Meet Because of COVID-19

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Andy Chow
Published December 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST
State Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) was elected the Speaker of the Ohio House following the removal of Larry Householder.
Ohio House
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) says lawmakers who have contracted the coronavirus didn't get it from participating in meetings where many don't wear face masks.

The Ohio Senate cancelled a voting session for Thursday, after the House scrapped its Wednesday session. But the Republican House Speaker is refusing to say a COVID-19 outbreak among House members happened during committee meetings. 

Two House Republicans and two House Democrats have announced they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them and some staff and others into quarantine.

Republican leadership said the cancelation of session happened because more work needing to be done in committees and not because of COVID.

House Speaker Bob Cupp says the virus transmission didn’t happen in committee hearings, saying the members could've contracted it elsewhere.

Committee hearings are ongoing which means people are gathering in rooms with several lawmakers, many who refuse to wear masks.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
