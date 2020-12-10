Ohio Senate Cancels Voting Session After House Unable to Meet Because of COVID-19

The Ohio Senate cancelled a voting session for Thursday, after the House scrapped its Wednesday session. But the Republican House Speaker is refusing to say a COVID-19 outbreak among House members happened during committee meetings.

Two House Republicans and two House Democrats have announced they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them and some staff and others into quarantine.

Republican leadership said the cancelation of session happened because more work needing to be done in committees and not because of COVID.

House Speaker Bob Cupp says the virus transmission didn’t happen in committee hearings, saying the members could've contracted it elsewhere.

Committee hearings are ongoing which means people are gathering in rooms with several lawmakers, many who refuse to wear masks.

