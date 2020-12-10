DeWine Says Federal COVID-19 Relief Could Play Role in Future Health Orders

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is continuing his calls for Congress to pass additional federal relief for the COVID-19 pandemic. A bipartisan plan that would increase funding for unemployment and small businesses is still sitting on Capitol Hill.

Federal lawmakers have been locked in a stalemate over more financial relief for people struggling through the pandemic.

DeWine says Congress needs to act now, adding that passage of another stimulus package could play a role in his future decision making when it comes to health orders and possible shut downs.

"We're now moving forward into the most crucial time we have without that safety net and we need it. So we hope Congress passes something," DeWine says.

The federal CARES Act passed in the spring was used to help support various groups in Ohio, including small businesses, schools, and rent assistance.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.