DeWine Vetoes Bill That Limits His Power to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 3, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that would have weakened his ability to issue mandates in attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s vetoed the controversial bill that would limit his power to put out orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

DeWine had promised to veto the bill that passed the legislature pretty much along party lines. And he is sending it back to the legislature with a message.

"We are trying to rely on the facts. We are trying to rely on what the best experts say and that’s what we quote in the veto message," he said.

Ohio lawmakers who passed the bill say it is necessary to make sure there are checks and balances when it comes to shutting down or limiting businesses in Ohio. Now the legislature will need to have a three-fifths majority to override the veto, and at this point it is unclear if they do.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
