Lawsuit Against Ohio's Attorney General Seeks Information About Involvement with Republican Group

A liberal leaning watchdog group says Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has used his official capacity to collaborate in partisan efforts. And it's filed a lawsuit to compel Yost to turn over documents related to work he’s done with the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Yost has often spoken about the need for state agencies and office holders to follow the "Sunshine law," but now he's the one being accused of failing to do that.

Columbus attorney Fred Gittes represents the Center for Media and Democracy. He says that group has been trying to get copies of communications between Yost and the Republican Attorneys General Association.

“We were initially told that the records requested were not public records under Ohio law and then when the center explained why they would be, the second response from the attorney general’s office was that they had no such records," Gittes said.

Gittes says the group already has some proof some records exist but wants more details. A spokeswoman for Yost issued a one-line response, saying the office provided the documents that are legally required and reflect official business.

