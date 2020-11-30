© 2020 WKSU
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper Resigns

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST
After an election where polls showed Democrats would do well in Ohio but largely didn’t, the leader of Ohio’s Democratic Party is resigning. David Pepper says he’ll step down from his post at the end of this year.

David Pepper has been at the helm of the party for six years but he says it’s time for new leadership. He says whoever comes in should do grass roots organizing to increase voter turnout in cities, and to reconnect the party with small towns that have been left behind.

“The party and Democratic officials on the Democratic side need to go to places like Mansfield and Manchester and other smaller communities, most of whom have lost so much in the past 30 years and show the Democrats have a plan for them," Pepper says.

Pepper says the party has made inroads in claiming judicial seats statewide and helped to get more local leaders elected.

Though polls showed Democrats could win Ohio this year, President Trump won the state by eight points, just slightly less than he did in 2016. And Democrats lost a total of two seats in the Ohio House and one in the Senate, but another Senate race is going to a recount.

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
