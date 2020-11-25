© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron Takes Next Step on New Housing Project in Merriman Valley

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published November 25, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST
Riverwoods Golf Course
Google Earth
Akron is moving forward with a housing development of 197 townhomes on this 76-acre plot of land located at 1870 Akron Peninsula Rd., formerly the Riverwoods golf course.

Akron is moving forward with plans for a housing development new to Cuyahoga Valley National Park on 76-acres of land that used to be a golf course.

The Akron Planning Commission voted 3-2 last week to recommend the project from the Petros Development Group to build 197 new townhomes on the former Riverwoods golf course in the Merriman Valley.

The developer says it will deed 45 acres of land to the West Creek Conservancy.

The group, Preserve the Valley, opposes the development. Member Drew Holland attended the planning commissioners meeting Nov. 20.

Preserve the Valley on Riverwoods Development
Preserve the Valley

“I applaud [the Petros Development Group] for providing that land to a conservancy, but I react negatively to is the developer saying they’re doing it out of the kindness of their hearts. That's simply not the case. You can’t develop that land. Those fifty acres, they’re a floodplain.”

The project now heads to Akron City Council Planning and Economic Development Committee for a final vote Dec. 14 on the development.

Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station.
