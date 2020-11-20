© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Scam Targets Ohioans Who Receive Or Have Received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST
Copy of the email scam
Copy of the email scam

Ohioans are being alerted to a scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was set up for people who don’t qualify for regular jobless benefits such as part time workers or independent contractors. 

Bret Crow with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the email notifications bear the agency’s logo and look legitimate but they are not.

"It is a scam, a phishing scam. There is no money for this purpose," Crow says.

The fake email notifications instruct those targeted to click on a link to obtain a pandemic stimulus benefit. Instead of doing that, Ohioans are urged to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCOVID-19coronavirusPandemic Unemployment Assistance
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.