WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Bill To Limit Power Of Governor Passes Legislature But Could Face Veto Fight

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 20, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine says he will veto a bill that’s headed for his desk that would restrict his authority to shut down businesses statewide in a future health order.

The bill strips the governor’s authority to shut down businesses in health orders like the one DeWine did earlier this year. Republicans overwhelmingly voted for this bill, but DeWine is promising a veto.

“This bill would make Ohio slow to respond to a crisis. It would take tools away from this governor or future governors It would put the lives of Ohioans in jeopardy. This bill is a disaster," DeWine says.

DeWine vetoed another bill earlier this year that limited his power and that of the state health director. But DeWine may not have the last word if lawmakers in both chambers can muster the 2/3 votes to override his veto.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.