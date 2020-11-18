© 2020 WKSU
Ohio's Largest County Issues a Stay at Home Advisory

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST
Ohio’s most heavily populated county has issued a Stay at Home advisory to slow the spread of coronavirus. Columbus and all of Franklin County will be under the order that becomes effective this Friday. 

Beginning on Friday at 6 p.m., residents of Columbus and Franklin County are being told to stay at home for 28 days unless doing something essential. Those activities include going to work, school, running important errands, picking up food or groceries or receiving medical care. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther likens this to a winter storm warning.

“What we do in the days and weeks to come will determine how long this storm, COVID-19, will last in Columbus and Franklin County," Ginther says.  

Residents are advised not to gather with family or friends to celebrate the holidays. Congregating indoors has been cited by health officials statewide as one of the main reasons for the spread of coronavirus.

Other cities throughout the state are considering similar options. Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a three week long statewide curfew between 10 pm and 5 am to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
