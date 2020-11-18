DeWine Waiting for More Information on FBI Search of PUCO Chair's House

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he's waiting to learn more about an FBI investigation that led agents to search the house of Sam Randazzo, chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Environmental advocates want DeWine to call for Randazzo's resignation as the head of the state's utilities regulatory body, but DeWine says at this point there's no indication that Randazzo is being investigated.

Even though FBI agents raided the house of PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo before sunrise, DeWine says there's no word that Randazzo is under investigation.

"The FBI many times indicate that someone's a target. They've not indicated that he is a target. I've no reason to think he's a target. I don't know. So, you know, we're waiting for additional information, quite candidly," said DeWine.

The FBI confirmed the search was part of a sealed investigation with officials adding that no arrests were planned at this point.

"I hired him. I think he's a good person. If there's evidence to the contrary, then we'll act accordingly. But not going to act without, without facts," DeWine said.

There's no word if the search of Randazzo's house is connected to an ongoing racketeering investigation linked to a nuclear power plant bailout.

