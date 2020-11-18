© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Waiting for More Information on FBI Search of PUCO Chair's House

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST
PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, May 2019
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee in May 2019. It remains unclear why FBI agents searched his home in Columbus this week.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he's waiting to learn more about an FBI investigation that led agents to search the house of Sam Randazzo, chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Environmental advocates want DeWine to call for Randazzo's resignation as the head of the state's utilities regulatory body, but DeWine says at this point there's no indication that Randazzo is being investigated.

Even though FBI agents raided the house of PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo before sunrise, DeWine says there's no word that Randazzo is under investigation.

"The FBI many times indicate that someone's a target. They've not indicated that he is a target. I've no reason to think he's a target. I don't know. So, you know, we're waiting for additional information, quite candidly," said DeWine.

The FBI confirmed the search was part of a sealed investigation with officials adding that no arrests were planned at this point.

"I hired him. I think he's a good person. If there's evidence to the contrary, then we'll act accordingly. But not going to act without, without facts," DeWine said.

There's no word if the search of Randazzo's house is connected to an ongoing racketeering investigation linked to a nuclear power plant bailout.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
