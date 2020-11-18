Controversial Gun Bill to Be Considered During Ohio's Lame Duck Session

Ohio lawmakers were supposed to take up a controversial gun bill this week that would have allowed concealed weapons in more places and expanded access for gun owners but that has been delayed until after Thanksgiving.

Amendments have been added to an existing bill that deals with antique gun sales. Toby Hoover with the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence says the changes allow more guns to be carried into more places and includes a so-called “stand your ground” provision when firing in self-defense.

"This one has got a little bit of everything in it. And there’s some pretty dangerous stuff in there," Hoover said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has pushed his own plan that he says would rein in gun violence, but his Republican colleagues who dominate the legislature haven’t moved that legislation.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.