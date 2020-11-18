© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Controversial Gun Bill to Be Considered During Ohio's Lame Duck Session

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 18, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST
rack of revolvers at gun shop
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Revolvers are displayed at a gun shop in Ohio. State lawmakers have various bills related to weapons before them, including bills related to concealed weapons, access for gun owners, and antique guns.

Ohio lawmakers were supposed to take up a controversial gun bill this week that would have allowed concealed weapons in more places and expanded access for gun owners but that has been delayed until after Thanksgiving. 

Amendments have been added to an existing bill that deals with antique gun sales. Toby Hoover with the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence says the changes allow more guns to be carried into more places and includes a so-called “stand your ground” provision when firing in self-defense.

"This one has got a little bit of everything in it. And there’s some pretty dangerous stuff in there," Hoover said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has pushed his own plan that he says would rein in gun violence, but his Republican colleagues who dominate the legislature haven’t moved that legislation.
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGunsConcealed gunsantique gunsOhio Coalition Against Gun ViolenceGov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content