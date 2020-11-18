© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron City Council Enacts 30-day Ordinance to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19

WKSU | By Melissa Meyers
Connor Steffen
Published November 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST
Akron City Hall
Akron City Council
Akron city leaders are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the size of gatherings.

Summit County Public Health will take the lead in enforcing Akron’s new temporary ordinance intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The 30-day measure requires everyone to wear a mask and limits private gatherings to no more than six people.

Ellen Lander-Nischt, spokesperson for Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, urges residents to report violations to the Akron Police Department’s non-emergency line.

“All of the penalties under this ordinance are civil and Summit County Public Health will
be responsible for issuing those penalties," Lander-Nischt said. "The Akron Police Department's only role would be gathering police reports of reported large gatherings so that Public Health can follow up with education and enforcement."

Neither the city nor Summit County Public Health will be looking for violators.

Lander-Nischt says all enforcement will be the result of complaints, followed up by education and enforcement if necessary.

Violators will face a standard fine of $250 per offense.

Akron has not yet considered how to address repeat offenders. The ordinance will be re-evaluated by city council in a month.

Melissa Meyers
  Melissa Meyers is a senior at Kent pursuing a major in broadcast journalism. Along with interning at WKSU, she is also involved with Kent State's student-run news station, TV2 News. She currently anchors and produces the 6 pm newscast. After college she hopes to get a job working as a news reporter/anchor. 
Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station. 
