Akron City Council Enacts 30-day Ordinance to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19

Summit County Public Health will take the lead in enforcing Akron’s new temporary ordinance intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The 30-day measure requires everyone to wear a mask and limits private gatherings to no more than six people.

Ellen Lander-Nischt, spokesperson for Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, urges residents to report violations to the Akron Police Department’s non-emergency line.

“All of the penalties under this ordinance are civil and Summit County Public Health will

be responsible for issuing those penalties," Lander-Nischt said. "The Akron Police Department's only role would be gathering police reports of reported large gatherings so that Public Health can follow up with education and enforcement."

Neither the city nor Summit County Public Health will be looking for violators.

Lander-Nischt says all enforcement will be the result of complaints, followed up by education and enforcement if necessary.

Violators will face a standard fine of $250 per offense.

Akron has not yet considered how to address repeat offenders. The ordinance will be re-evaluated by city council in a month.