Cuyahoga Falls's Goes Eco-Friendly With Lordstown Motors' Electric Pickup, Hybrid Cruisers

Cuyahoga Falls's fleet of vehicles is getting greener. The city has set aside $70,000 in its budget this year to add an electric pickup from Lordstown Motors.

Mayor Don Walters says the truck will be used by the city’s garage, which maintains and repairs all safety, parks, and service vehicles.

Walters says purchasing an electric vehicle rather than a conventional one will save the city about $20,000 over the next five years because of the truck’s reduced fuel cost.

The city also owns its own electric system, meaning it won’t have pay private electric companies to provide charging.

“Everyone tells us this is the direction that the automotive industry is heading … so we know it’s coming, but I would see in the coming years that our fleet ends up all being electric,” Walters said.

In addition to the purchase of an Endurance, he says Cuyahoga Falls will also add four hybrid police cars next year.

