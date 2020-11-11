Akron's Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force Begins Work

Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force has started its work to develop a five-year plan of recommendations.

The 30-member task force was set up by Mayor Dan Horrigan in June after the city declared racism a public health crisis.

Bishop Joey Johnson heads the task force with several co-chairs to address criminal justice, public health, housing, workforce development and communication.

“I’ve talked to a number of the chairs. They aren’t trying to drive an agenda," Johnson said. "They’re trying to facilitate a discussion about what we need to do in the city of Akron, what we need to investigate, what kind of recommendations we can make for a better Akron.”

The task force will live stream its meetings the second Tuesday of each month through December 2021.

