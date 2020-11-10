Voters Have Until End of Today to Validate Provisional Ballots

A record number of Ohio voters cast ballots this election cycle.

But more than 156,000 voters cast provisional ballots that need to be validated or “cured” in order to be counted.

People cast provisional ballots for a variety of reasons, including their address not matching their voter registration or maybe they requested an absentee ballot, but showed up to the polls on Election Day to vote instead.

Jen Miller, executive director with the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said voters who cast provisional ballots have until the end of business Tuesday to verify their ballots.

“They should contact their board of elections to make sure the board has everything they need to count their ballot,” she said.

Miller said even though races across the state, and for president, have been called, it’s still important to count each and every vote.

She commends boards of elections across the state for conducting a fair election with record turnout in the midst of a pandemic.

