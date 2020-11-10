© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Election Protection
Election Protection
Election Protection is WKSU’s community information initiative focused on access, policy and community resources around voting this November.

Voters Have Until End of Today to Validate Provisional Ballots

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 10, 2020 at 5:05 AM EST
illustration of voter casting ballot
WKSU
The deadline for voters to verify their provisional ballots is quickly approaching.

A record number of Ohio voters cast ballots this election cycle.

But more than 156,000 voters cast provisional ballots that need to be validated or “cured” in order to be counted.

People cast provisional ballots for a variety of reasons, including their address not matching their voter registration or maybe they requested an absentee ballot, but showed up to the polls on Election Day to vote instead.

Jen Miller, executive director with the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said voters who cast provisional ballots have until the end of business Tuesday to verify their ballots.

“They should contact their board of elections to make sure the board has everything they need to count their ballot,” she said.

Miller said even though races across the state, and for president, have been called, it’s still important to count each and every vote.

She commends boards of elections across the state for conducting a fair election with record turnout in the midst of a pandemic.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2020provisional ballotsJen MillerOhio League of Women Voters
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content