Lawmakers Propose Bill to Crack Down on Looting and Rioting

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 10, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST
State Representatives Cindy Abrams and Sara Carruthers.

Two Republican state lawmakers are introducing a bill that they say will crack down on people they call looters and rioters – those who perpetuate violence or damage to property as part of protests.

State Representative Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) says the bill protects free speech of protesters.

“This bill, in no way, infringes upon the rights of Ohioans to freely speak and peacefully assemble," Abrams says.

But Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) says this bill is needed to protect officers, businesses and Ohioans who want to express their freedom of speech.

"These types of reckless and irresponsible actions, typically from a handful of agitators, detract from the core message law-abiding demonstrators are trying to convey," Carruthers says.

She says this bill will increase penalties for those who commit violence against police and vandalize property.

“When businesses are boarded up as they are now and shut down by irresponsible actions of a few agitators, law abiding citizens suffer the loss," Carruthers says.

The pair says they’re hoping the bill will be taken up in the lame duck legislative session, though Republicans will still be in control next year.

