Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Hundreds Protest Election Results at Trump Rally in Cleveland

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published November 9, 2020 at 2:19 PM EST
More than 200 supporters of President Trump gathered in Cleveland over the weekend to decry what they call the fake election results that ended with Joe Biden as president-elect.

Protesters waved Trump flags and cheered as cars honked their support as they drove past the demonstration at Kamm's Shopping Plaza on Cleveland’s west side.

“This is all fake. Once they get all the votes in, all that, we’re gonna come out as winners,” shouted one protester, as cars blared their horns.

Many attending the rally say President Trump should not concede the election. Richard Kline of Rocky River accused the Democratic Party of cheating.

“It’s gonna come out in court. We’re gonna wait for a week or two and it’s gonna come out in the lawsuits,” Kline said.

But, Kline says, he would abide by a Biden presidency if that’s how the Supreme Court rules.

A similar rally is scheduled for this coming weekend.

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
