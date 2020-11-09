"Celebration of Democracy" Event Salutes Vice President-Elect at Public Square

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is bringing a number of firsts to the country’s second-highest political office. But her membership in the historically African-American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha is a first that brought about 200 folks to a "Celebration of Democracy” on Cleveland’s Public Square Sunday.

Tanya Holsey and Harris share an alma mater and a sorority, so Holsey was proud to stroll Sunday with members of the “Divine Nine” historically African American sororities and fraternities. Each group had a signature promenade style.

Alpha Kappa Alpha "Stoll" in Public Square

“My B.A. is from Howard University and I pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Howard. So it’s extra special for Kamala to be my real, real close sister from alpha chapter," Holsey said.

Cuyahoga County Democrats sponsored the stroll to recognize the groups’ get out the vote efforts. Organizers linked Harris to congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, also a member of an African-American sorority. She became the first African American to run for president from a major party.

