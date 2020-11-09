© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

"Celebration of Democracy" Event Salutes Vice President-Elect at Public Square

WKSU | By Afi Scruggs
Published November 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST
1 of 2  — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Fraternity Members at Public Square
Members of historically Black fraternities and sororities came to Cleveland’s Public Square Sunday to celebrate the Harris/Biden ticket. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. It’s the nation’s first African American sorority.
Afi Scruggs
2 of 2  — Alpha Kappa Alpha at Public Square
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha perform their “stroll” Sunday during the Cuyahoga Democratic Party’s Celebration of Democracy in honor of their soror, vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.
Afi Scruggs

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is bringing a number of firsts to the country’s second-highest political office. But her membership in the historically African-American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha is a first that brought about 200 folks to a "Celebration of Democracy” on Cleveland’s Public Square Sunday.

Tanya Holsey and Harris share an alma mater and a sorority, so Holsey was proud to stroll Sunday with members of the “Divine Nine” historically African American sororities and fraternities. Each group had a signature promenade style.
Alpha Kappa Alpha "Stoll" in Public Square

“My B.A. is from Howard University and I pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Howard. So it’s extra special for Kamala to be my real, real close sister from alpha chapter," Holsey said.

Cuyahoga County Democrats sponsored the stroll to recognize the groups’ get out the vote efforts. Organizers linked Harris to congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, also a member of an African-American sorority. She became the first African American to run for president from a major party.

Afi Scruggs
Afi Scruggs is an award-winning writer/journalist and author who lives in Cleveland, Ohio. Her career started in 1983 as a freelancer in Richmond, Va. After that, she worked at newspapers in Washington D.C., Jackson, Miss., and Dayton, Ohio before settling in Cleveland.
