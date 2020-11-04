Voters Approve Tax Levy for Akron Zoo

Summit County voters approved Issue 47, a tax levy for the Akron Zoo. It passed with more than 58% support.

The levy renews a .8 mill tax and adds an additional .4 mills to support the zoo over the next 10 years.

President and CEO Doug Piekarz says the zoo will honor this support with a vibrant, welcoming zoo and increased educational opportunities, expanded habitats and exceptional care for the animals that visitors know and love.

"We are so humbled to receive the support of the community with the passage of Issue 47," Piekarz said in a statement released Tuesday night.

The funds raised by the levy provide more than half of the zoo's operating dollars.

