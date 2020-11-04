© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio Seems To Be Losing Swing State Status With Latest Trump Win

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 4, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST
Ohio Republican Party election night stage, November 2020
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Republican Party Election Night stage stands ready for the events of the night.

President Donald Trump winning Ohio by 8-points over his Democratic challenger two elections in a row has strategists wondering if Ohio is now a solidly red state.

The Trump Campaign says they built on the 2016 victory by getting more votes in historically Democratic strongholds, flipping blue counties such as Mahoning and Lorain.

Republican strategist Mark Weaver believes the results make Ohio less of a battleground state in future presidential elections. 

"It's hard to make the case to come to Ohio as a swing state when the Republican candidate has won it with 8 points or better two cycles in a row," Weaver said. 

Along with Trump's wins in 2016 and 2020, Ohio has seen a Republican sweep of the statewide executive races (governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, and auditor) since 2010.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is the only Democrat to consistently run a successful statewide campaign in Ohio in recent years. He says it's still a winnable state, but the party needs to do a better job of connecting with voters with a pro-worker message. 

"In terms of being a red or blue state, we are clearly a state that's difficult to win for Democrats. But I won the state by a pretty healthy margin, 7%, and I'm not exactly a conservative, hide-in-the-corner, don't-speak-out, kind of Democrat. So I think it's still a winnable state," Brown said.

The only other Democrats to win statewide races in Ohio in the last decade have been four supreme court justices: Bill O'Neill, Michael Donnelly, Melody Stewart, and Jennifer Brunner.  
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
