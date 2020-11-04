© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Elections_Logo_resized_final-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio Goes for Trump

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Andy Chow
Published November 4, 2020 at 2:24 AM EST
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp at GOP election night event
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp at GOP election night event

Ohio Republicans are claiming a Donald Trump victory in the state with more than 5.6 million votes cast and counted. The unofficial results are showing Trump with a more than 8-point lead over Democrat Joe Biden. Election night saw the outcomes turn in a little slower than usual with several big wins for the GOP. 

Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken took the stage just after midnight on election night to declare a win for President Donald Trump. 

"That means the president's America First policies that resonates with Ohioans. I feel like we're gonna have a good night. It's gonna be close in the rest of the country but I continue to believe that Americans and Ohioans believe in the American dream," Timken said.

The results are still unofficial in Ohio. However, Trump has a lead of more than 470,000 votes in the state with more than 285,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots. 

screen_shot_2020-11-04_at_1.59.58_am.png

The results watch party for the Ohio Republicans was an unusual event compared to past election nights. Instead of supporters gathering in a large ballroom, different Republican campaigns were set up in their own private rooms at a Westerville hotel with a live stream of the speakers once they took the stage. 

Among those speaker was U.S. Rob Portman who says Trump once again appealed to Ohioans with his economic message. 

"I'm confident that we will win Ohio. And I think the reason Republicans will win Ohio is very simple. The economic message really works here. And if you look at what happened in the economy for Ohio and for the country prior to the COVID crisis, you know, we were hitting on all cylinders," Portman said.

Trump's success in Ohio was a continuation of what he saw in 2016, with the historically Democratic countiesof Mahoning and Lorain flipping to Trump.  

Republican strategist Mark Weaver says the election night results are a strong sign that Ohio is firmly a "red" state, a claim he made on election night four years ago. Weaver says people who used to align with Democrats are feeling forgotten by the party.  

"The big surprise is that pieces of eastern Ohio that used to be Democrat, reliably so are now turning Republican, Mahoning County perhaps being the most prominent of those," Weaver said.

The night also went well for Republican legislative leaders. The Republican caucuses picked up seats in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate expanding the existing supermajority in the state. But the GOP did split on the Ohio Supreme Court, with Justice Judi French losing and Justice Sharon Kennedy keeping her seat on the bench. 

screen_shot_2020-11-03_at_9.17.18_pm.png
Ohio Democrats had little to celebrate as results came in.

There was no ballroom, no party with the Ohio Democratic Party. Because of COVID, the party offered up a webinar with Chairman David Pepper. But there wasn’t much for Democrats to cheer about anyway. They lost the presidential race in Ohio and many big offices. Pepper says they did the best they could with the resources they had. 

“We worked very hard, frankly, with less resources than other states. We’re very proud of that. And we are proud to have fought this battle to where it is tonight. We were very efficient. Our field team, we couldn’t have been more scrappy dealing with a very big state working very hard every day. And, unlike the controversy of 16, we certainly did not divert resources from other critical swing states," Pepper said.

Democrats picked up one of the two Supreme Court seats up for grabs as former Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner defeated Republican Justice Judi French. Pepper sees that as a win. 

“Even one pickup is a major win because Chief Justice O’Connor, for those of us in Ohio who know, she’s been a less partisan, more statesmanlike, figure," Pepper said.

In the end, all 12 Republican and 4 Democrats in Ohio’s Congressional delegation were able to hang on to their seats. Pepper says there’s a reason for that. 

“Let’s remember all 12 of these districts were badly gerrymandered. They were drawn to avoid any competition," Pepper said.

The Congressional maps will be redrawn next year under new rules designed to make the process less partisan. But with these latest victories, Republicans will still have an advantage in that map drawing process. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

