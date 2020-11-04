© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Many Ohio House Races Are Still Too Close to Call

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published November 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST
Many Ohio House races are still too close to call. Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website says there are still more than 300,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots which could impact some of these close races.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Randi Clites of Ravenna is losing by more than 1,000 votes to her Republican challenger Gail Pavliga in the 75th District.

In District 60, which covers areas of Lake County including Painesville and Mentor, Democrat Daniel Troy is leading by 785 votes over Republican George Phillips.

Democratic incumbent Casey Weinstein of Hudson is winning by 2,000 votes over Republican Beth Bigham in District 37. Next door in District 36, Republican Bob Young is leading Democrat Matt Shaughnessy by more than 2,000 votes.

In District 16, which covers western suburbs of Cleveland, Democrat Monique Smith is beating Republican incumbent Dave Greenspan by more than 1,000 votes.

