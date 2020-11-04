© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

COMPASS Program Launches in Akron to Assist Felons With Creating Better Lives

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published November 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST
Police headquarters, Akron, Ohio
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
The Akron Municipal Court-sponsored COMPASS program for high-risk felons aims to help reduce the chances of recidivism.

A new program dedicated to preventing recidivism, the likelihood of a felon to recommit a crime, has begun in Akron.

Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton says the COMPASS program, which stands for Compassion, Opportunity, Mentoring, Purpose, Assistance, Survival and Stepping forward, is the first of its kind in Ohio. It aims to help 18-to-26-year-old men who have a history of homelessness and family violence.

“One way that you tackle recidivism is by offering these types of opportunities—offering mentorship programs, offering job opportunities, offering counseling, trauma therapy, those type of things,” Hamilton said.

The program runs six to 12 months, but Hamilton says it will continue to provide resources after completion that he hopes will contribute to its success.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAkronRecidivismSummit County JailAkron Municipal CourtAkron Municipal Court Judge David HamiltonfelonsCrime
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
Related Content