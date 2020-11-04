Ballot Issues Lead to Prolonged Discussions at Summit County Board of Elections

Summit County Board of Elections members were deadlocked for a time over how to handle some disputed ballots last night.

The four-member board split 2 to 2 on some ballots.

Board chairman Bill Rich says there were hundreds of ballots that the board had to look over for a range of issues—from how bubbles were filled in--to how envelopes were completed on absentee ballots.

"We had to decide whether to authorize the remake of the ballot or to just scan them as-is and let the scanner count whatever it can count and not count what it's not able to count, so those were the kinds of decisions we were making," Rich said.

He says matters were resolved eventually.

“It’s not unusual. To some extent it happens every election. What was a little different the discussion was more prolonged than usual.”

Voters whose ballots had problems have ten days to correct them.

Rich says overall election day went well with fewer problems than they’ve seen in previous presidential elections.

