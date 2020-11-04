© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_Logo_resized_final-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Akron Voters Approve New Policies for Police Body Camera Footage, City Hiring Practices

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 4, 2020 at 12:47 AM EST
body cam picture
SKYWARD KICK PRODUCTIONS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says many of the changes continue his commitment to transparency and good governance.

More than 80 percent of Akron voters said yes to a slate of six changes to the city’s charter on Election Day.

One measure expands the release of police body camera footage from use-of-force incidents. Mayor Dan Horrigan says it’s a good example of his administration’s desire to be more transparent.

Akron Voters Approve New Policies for Police Body Camera Footage, City Hiring Practices
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

“It’s not the first thing on people’s minds, but I think people want to have a government that represents them and is accountable and transparent to what their thoughts and what they’re feeling [is] – and that’s what we’ve been trying to push since I got here.”

Another measure expands the number of people the city can interview for a job based on their civil service test. Horrigan says that will increase diversity in hiring.

The six amendments are further explained at the city's website.

Issue 2: Transparency of Police Use of Force Recordings

Issue 3: Human Resources Modernization

Issue 4: Purchasing Reform

Issue 5: Veterans and Residency Preference Points

Issue 6: Council Administrative Updates

Issue 7: Deadline for Initiatives/Referendums/Charter Amendments

Tags

Government & PoliticsDan HorriganCity of Akron
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content