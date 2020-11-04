More than 80 percent of Akron voters said yes to a slate of six changes to the city’s charter on Election Day.

One measure expands the release of police body camera footage from use-of-force incidents. Mayor Dan Horrigan says it’s a good example of his administration’s desire to be more transparent.

Akron Voters Approve New Policies for Police Body Camera Footage, City Hiring Practices

“It’s not the first thing on people’s minds, but I think people want to have a government that represents them and is accountable and transparent to what their thoughts and what they’re feeling [is] – and that’s what we’ve been trying to push since I got here.”

Another measure expands the number of people the city can interview for a job based on their civil service test. Horrigan says that will increase diversity in hiring.

The six amendments are further explained at the city's website.

Issue 2: Transparency of Police Use of Force Recordings

Issue 3: Human Resources Modernization

Issue 4: Purchasing Reform

Issue 5: Veterans and Residency Preference Points

Issue 6: Council Administrative Updates

Issue 7: Deadline for Initiatives/Referendums/Charter Amendments

