© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_Logo_resized_final-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Trump Trains Planned for Today Are Given Green Light Unless They Block Voters

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST
Pickup in support of President Donald Trump
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, "Trump trains" will be tolerated at polling places, as long as they don't get in the way of voting.

A group that supports President Trump is calling on its followers to go to be part of Trump trains in the state’s major cities after 5 p.m. The plan is for supporters of Trump to circle those polling places in their cars and trucks, decorated with Trump flags and signage. This is what authorities are doing to make sure voters can still cast ballots.

truck with flags supporting Donald Trump
Jo Ingles
So-called "Trump trains" with vehicles with flags and signs in support of President Donald Trump are permitted to circle polling places this evening.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says authorities won’t get in the way of what he calls “a creative way to express their support" for Trump.

“What would not be tolerated and what would be dealt with by law enforcement is anything that obstructed, delayed or made it difficult for people to get to a polling location or to drop off their ballot at a drop box," LaRose said.

LaRose says local law enforcement has been working with his office and the state to head off any potential problems.
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2020Trump trainsSecretary of State Frank LaRosesecurity polling locations
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content