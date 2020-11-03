© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Tim Ryan Projected to Win U.S. House Seat Over Opponent Christina Hagan

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST
Tim Ryan, U.S. Congressman from Ohio
WOSU
According to unofficial election results from the Associated Press, Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan has won his post in Ohio’s 13th Congressional district once again.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is projected to win his re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In his 10th victory to Congress, Ryan beat Republican Christina Hagan.

Ryan contributes his significant lead to his local campaign efforts and bipartisan support.

During his campaign, Ryan was critical of Hagan not being from the district. He thinks Hagan not raising money locally hurt her campaign efforts and further showed she wasn't from the area.

"I think that's why a lot of the people who may not agree with me on all of my federal issues or how I vote recognize that I'm from Niles, my wife is from Struthers, our kids go to school here. We're doing the job locally," he said.

Ryan hopes to continue to bring jobs and money back to Northeast Ohio in his next term. He also plans to work on COVID-19 control and making progress in health care.

