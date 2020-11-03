Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is projected to win his re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In his 10th victory to Congress, Ryan beat Republican Christina Hagan.

Ryan contributes his significant lead to his local campaign efforts and bipartisan support.

During his campaign, Ryan was critical of Hagan not being from the district. He thinks Hagan not raising money locally hurt her campaign efforts and further showed she wasn't from the area.

Tim Ryan Projected to Win U.S. House Seat Over Opponent Christina Hagan Ryan: why retained post Listen • 0:15

"I think that's why a lot of the people who may not agree with me on all of my federal issues or how I vote recognize that I'm from Niles, my wife is from Struthers, our kids go to school here. We're doing the job locally," he said.

Ryan hopes to continue to bring jobs and money back to Northeast Ohio in his next term. He also plans to work on COVID-19 control and making progress in health care.