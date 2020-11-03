© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup Wins Fifth Bid for U.S. House

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published November 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup has held onto his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to unofficial election results.

Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup has won a fifth term in the U.S. House over Democratic challenger Jaime Castle, with Tuesday night results showing the 62-year-old Cincinnati resident with 60% of the vote.

Wenstrup has one of the more interesting resumes in Congress. He is a podiatric surgeon who joined the U.S. Army Reserves, rose to the rank of colonel and ran the military hospital at Abu Ghraib in Iraq. He made national news in 2017 when a  gunman opened fire on a group of Republican congressmen as they practiced for the annual Congressional baseball game. Wenstrup ran out onto the field and applied a tourniquet to then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, whose injuries were the most serious. Scalise credits Wenstrup with saving his life.

As a congressman, he has been a reliable vote for the Trump administration.

This was the first foray into politics for Castle, a Mount Washington mother of two who works as a substitute teacher and seamstress. When she first considered the possibility of taking on Wenstrup in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, she met with someone who had recently been through a tough congressional campaign: Hamilton County Clerk of Courts  Aftab Pureval, who despite a strong initial showing, bumbled his campaign against OH-1 Congressman Steve Chabot in 2018.

Over several decades, Republicans like Willis Gradison, Rob Portman, Jean Schmidt and now Wenstrup have kept a grip on the 2nd District largely because Clermont County is a GOP firewall.

-Additional reporting by Howard Wilkinson

Copyright 2020 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2020Rep. Brad WenstrupJaime Castle
Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 15 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor. 
See stories by Jennifer Merritt