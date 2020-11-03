© 2020 WKSU
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Long Lines in Cuyahoga County Polling Location Has Voters Waiting Hours to Cast Ballots

WKSU | By Afi Scruggs
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST
ballots being processed at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Afi Scruggs
/
WKSU
Workers at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections process ballots Election Night.

In Cuyahoga County, voters waited about two hours to cast ballots at the Brook Park Recreation Center. News reports said the last voters cast ballots around 8:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spokesman Mike West didn’t comment about Brook Park, but he said lines were long at locations serving multiple precincts.

"I haven’t looked into Brook Park. But we know there were lines in some areas where people were very eager to vote, and some locations had more precincts than others. So I think those factors led to some long lines," West said.

Voting turnout in Cleveland increased slightly as 53% of eligible voters participated.

Ohio law allows voters who are already in line to cast ballots after the polls close.

