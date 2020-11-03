Long Lines in Cuyahoga County Polling Location Has Voters Waiting Hours to Cast Ballots

In Cuyahoga County, voters waited about two hours to cast ballots at the Brook Park Recreation Center. News reports said the last voters cast ballots around 8:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spokesman Mike West didn’t comment about Brook Park, but he said lines were long at locations serving multiple precincts.

"I haven’t looked into Brook Park. But we know there were lines in some areas where people were very eager to vote, and some locations had more precincts than others. So I think those factors led to some long lines," West said.

Voting turnout in Cleveland increased slightly as 53% of eligible voters participated.

Ohio law allows voters who are already in line to cast ballots after the polls close.