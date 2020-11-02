Stark Elections Official Predicts Early Turnout Could Decrease Election Day Numbers

With a record number of voters casting ballots early in Stark County, polls may not be as busy on election day.

Board of Elections Administrative Assistant Travis Secrest says 40% of voters have cast their ballots by returning an absentee ballot or during early in person voting.

The 2016 presidential election turnout was 70%, leaving an estimated 30% more to head to the polls Tuesday, if 2020 follows suit.

Election Day turnout prediction Travis Secrest is administrative assistant at Stark County Board of Elections Listen • 0:13

“I think we’ll see crowds that may appear lighter than in past Presidential elections, due to the fact that so many people did vote early. But there will still be a lot of people going to vote on Tuesday.”

Secrest says around ten-thousand absentee ballots have not been returned.

If you did not get your absentee ballot in the mail postmarked with today’s (Monday’s) date, you need to take it to your Board of Elections by seven thirty Tuesday night (tonight).

You may also choose to vote by provisional ballot at your polling location Tuesday (today).

Absentee ballots will continue to be counted for ten days after the polls close.

