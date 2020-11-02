© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
Elections_Logo_resized_final-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Stark Elections Official Predicts Early Turnout Could Decrease Election Day Numbers

WKSU | By Kelly Woodward
Published November 2, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST
The large turn-out at the Stark Board of Elections for early voting may impact election day crowds credit Kelly Woodward.jpg
Kelly Woodward
/
WKSU
The large turn-out at the Stark Board of Elections for early voting may impact election day crowds.

With a record number of voters casting ballots early in Stark County, polls may not be as busy on election day.

Board of Elections Administrative Assistant Travis Secrest says 40% of voters have cast their ballots by returning an absentee ballot or during early in person voting.

The 2016 presidential election turnout was 70%, leaving an estimated 30% more to head to the polls Tuesday, if 2020 follows suit.

Election Day turnout prediction
Travis Secrest is administrative assistant at Stark County Board of Elections
travis secrest.jpg

“I think we’ll see crowds that may appear lighter than in past Presidential elections, due to the fact that so many people did vote early. But there will still be a lot of people going to vote on Tuesday.”

Secrest says around ten-thousand absentee ballots have not been returned.

If you did not get your absentee ballot in the mail postmarked with today’s (Monday’s) date, you need to take it to your Board of Elections by seven thirty Tuesday night (tonight).

You may also choose to vote by provisional ballot at your polling location Tuesday (today).

Absentee ballots will continue to be counted for ten days after the polls close.

Tags

Government & PoliticsEarly votingStark County
Kelly Woodward
Kelly Murphy Woodward, a regional Emmy Award-winning producer, loves to tell a good story and has been privileged to do that for more than 20 years, working in public television and radio, commercial news and running her own production business. She is passionate about producing quality programming for Northeast Ohio.
See stories by Kelly Woodward
