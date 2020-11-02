© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Some Say the Immigration Issue Has Been Reframed in This Election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST
Pastor Carl Ruby
Pastor Carl Ruby

Immigrants make up about five percent of Ohio’s population. More than 270,000 immigrants in Ohio are eligible to vote. But some say the immigration issue is being viewed differently this election.

Pastor Carl Ruby of the Central Christian Church in Springfield notes in 2016, building a wall to prevent illegal immigration was one of President Trump’s top campaign issues. But not this election. 

“Part of the reason for that is he didn’t really accomplish what he said he was going to. I mean he didn’t really build a wall and Mexico didn’t pay for it," Ruby says.

Ruby says voters also don’t seem to be talking about that issue much now. And when they do, it’s more likely to be in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement and a larger discussion of civil rights.  

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
