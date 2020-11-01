© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_Logo_resized_final-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio's Secretary of State Says He's Pleased with Early Vote Efforts

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 1, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST
Sec. of State Frank LaRose (R)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the more Ohioans vote early, the less the strain will be on Election Day. He’s pleased with what he’s seeing so far. 

Early vote centers throughout the state have been busy all weekend. In fact, they’ve been busy since October 6, when Ohioans could begin voting.

The state's election chief is happy about that.

“We’ve seen a tripling in the number of early voters in the state compared to any past election. We’ve seen a doubling in the number of absentee voters compared to past elections," LaRose said. "And that’s really exciting. We could be in a situation, and I’m not in the prediction business, but we could be in a situation where, before the polls open at 6:30 on November 3, potentially more than half of the votes in the state could have already been cast," LaRose said Sunday.

As usual, LaRose says early absentee votes will be the first ones shown on Election night. He says Ohioans might know the winner on Election night but if it is close, he says the winner might not be determined immediately. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsEarly votingFrank LaRose
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content