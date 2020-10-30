HB6 Opponents Say Plea Deals Put Pressure on Leaders to Repeal

Opponents of the energy bill that bailed out two nuclear power plants say the latest plea deals in a corruption case sends a strong message that the bill should be repealed.

Two men have pleaded guilty in a racketeering scheme saying they aided the operation that saw millions of dollars flow from a utility believed to be FirstEnergy into a dark money group used to pass HB6, the nuclear bailout and help Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) become speaker.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) has been calling for a repeal of the bill.

"I think that the dominoes falling in this criminal conspiracy is going to put more pressure on Republican leadership to repeal House Bill 6," Leland said.

FirstEnergy fired CEO Chuck Jones after an internal investigation into the racketeering case.

As for Householder, he was ousted as speaker but remains on the ballot for re-election in his district.

