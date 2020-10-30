BWC to Consider $5 Billion Dividend Request

Ohio's Bureau of Workers' Compensation will consider a request Monday morning to release the largest rebate in state history. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is asking the BWC board of directors to approve a $5 billion dividend.

The dividend would come in the form of checks released back to employers who pay into the workers' compensation system.

The checks can range from hundreds to millions of dollars.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says the state is trying to find various ways to help businesses struggling through the pandemic.

"We just don't want those businesses, and we don't want those jobs, to also be a casualty of COVID. And this is going to make a difference for people," Husted said. If approved, this would be the third dividend from the BWC this year totaling nearly $8 billion.

State leaders say the BWC has been able to do this through successful investment returns on employer premiums and through programs that help claims.



