© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

BWC to Consider $5 Billion Dividend Request

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published October 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine
The Ohio Channel

Ohio's Bureau of Workers' Compensation will consider a request Monday morning to release the largest rebate in state history. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is asking the BWC board of directors to approve a $5 billion dividend.

The dividend would come in the form of checks released back to employers who pay into the workers' compensation system. 

The checks can range from hundreds to millions of dollars. 

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says the state is trying to find various ways to help businesses struggling through the pandemic.

"We just don't want those businesses, and we don't want those jobs, to also be a casualty of COVID. And this is going to make a difference for people," Husted said. If approved, this would be the third dividend from the BWC this year totaling nearly $8 billion. 

State leaders say the BWC has been able to do this through successful investment returns on employer premiums and through programs that help claims. 


Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Bureau of Workers' Compensationdividend checkscoronavirusCOVID-19Lt. Gov. Jon HustedGov. Mike DeWineOhio economy
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content