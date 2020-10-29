© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Pitch from Political Opposites, Other Efforts Help Ohio Attract Poll Workers

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 29, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
an image of Bob Taft and Sherrod Brown
Two former foes and political opposites, Bob Taft and Sherrod Brown, teamed up to record a public service announcement recruiting poll workers.

Ohio’s current secretary of state says 56,789 people are trained and ready to be poll workers this year.

Just five counties—Ashtabula, Greene, Jackson, Pike, and Vinton—have not yet met their minimum number of poll workers.

Bob Taft, former Republican governor of Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, current Democratic senator, got together virtually in one of many efforts initiated to encourage people to work the polls.

“We’re joining together for the most ambitious crossover event in Ohio history: this PSA,” Taft and Brown said in a video.

A little humor between old foes is meant to encourage young people to become poll workers.

The secretary of state's office reports that since the primary, recruitment efforts have led to more than 148,000 people being referred to county boards of elections for their consideration and training.

I made this video with the only guy to ever beat me in an election...

Brown and Taft both previously served as secretary of state, and Brown says that’s why he’s confident about how things will go Tuesday.

“We have an election system built by people like Bob Taft and me and others who were nonpartisan secretaries of state," Brown said. "I think the votes will be counted properly.”

Brown urges people to not only make a plan to vote themselves, but to check with friends and family to make sure they too cast a ballot.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
