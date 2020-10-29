© 2020 WKSU
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Is It Too Late to Request an Absentee Ballot?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 29, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
Early, in-person voting is still going through Monday in all 88 Ohio counties -- usually at Boards of Elections, such as the one in Summit County.

By law, this Saturday, October 31, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Ohio. In practice, it may already be too late – but there are still ways to cast your vote.

Applications for the ballots must arrive at the Board of Elections by noon on Saturday. After that, the request still needs to be processed, and the ballot itself mailed back to you. Jen Miller, the executive director of the Ohio League of Women Voters, says even if it does reach your home on Monday, you’ll have to get it postmarked that same day.

“Make sure that when you’re requesting your absentee ballot, that the Board of Elections can contact you by email or phone if there’s any problem. If there’s a question - maybe you put today’s date instead of your birthdate – they can call you and clarify those and we don’t need to rely on the mail system.”

If you already have your ballot but haven’t mailed it in yet, Miller says at this point it’s probably best to drop it in-person at your Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

Or, you can still vote in-person. There are early voting hours at Boards of Elections this Friday (8 a.m.-7 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), Sunday (1-5 p.m.) and Monday (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

For answers to additional voting questions, visit wksu.org/vote.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
