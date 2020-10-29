© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Says Ohio Is Prepared for Possible Violence at Polls on Election Day

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine says voters should have confidence about voting in person on Election Day. But if violence were to erupt, there is a plan for how local and state law enforcement and other agencies are to respond.

Political tensions are high as Ohioans go to the polls Tuesday. The state is taking some actions to ensure those tensions don’t translate into violence at polling places.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s been talking with the highway patrol, Ohio National Guard and others about potential problems on Election Day.

“We basically have a war room, and if we need to do things, we will do them. But the first line of defense is local government then state. The first line of defense is the local police, local sheriff. We have the highway patrol as backup, and we also have the national guard," DeWine said.

DeWine says voters should have confidence in going to the polls, and if they have concerns, they can vote now at their early vote center.
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2020Gov. Mike DeWinesecurity polling locationsEarly votingin-person votingElection Day
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content