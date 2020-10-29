DeWine Calls for New Local Ohio COVID Defense Teams

Ohio has hit an all-time high in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. During the past 24 hours, 3,590 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus. DeWine is now asking local communities to do more to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine says 78% of Ohioans are now living in a county that is designated by red, the color that indicates the second most serious situation on the state's public health advisory system. None of the counties are at the purple level, the one that designates the worst possible situation. Still DeWine says everyone needs to "come together to fight this invader (the virus)."

As part of this effort, DeWine is calling on all 88 counties to create a COVID defense team made up of elected officials, health officials, business and community leaders.

“I’m asking the COVID defense teams in each of our counties to assess and understand their situation, to inventory the assets in the community and to focus on what steps to take to turn the situation in their community around," DeWine says.

DeWine says these local teams will also be communicating their plans and ideas with community members. The governor has been criticized in recent weeks for not doing more at the state level, but he says people are more likely to listen to their local friends and neighbors when it comes to following protocols that can prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.