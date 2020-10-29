© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp Fires CEO Chuck Jones

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Kabir Bhatia
Published October 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT
Chuck Jones
FIRSTENERGY
Chuck Jones has been terminated as CEO of Akron based FirstEnergy .

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has terminated CEO Charles Jones and two Senior Vice Presidents after an Independent Review Committee determined the executives "violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct." The entire statement from the company is below.

The move comes on the same day that two people -- Juan Cespedes and Jeffrey Longstreth -- pleaded guilty in the $61 million HB6 energy bill racketeering case after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

The investigation alleges former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and others of orchestrating one of the largest corruption scandals in Ohio history.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Government & Politics
Defendants File Plea Agreements in HB6 Corruption Case
Andy Chow
,
Federal court documents in the $61 million racketeering case shows two defendants are looking to change their "not guilty" pleas, which means they’ve reached a deal with federal prosecutors and are admitting to their roles in the alleged scheme.

Cespedes was a lobbyist for FirstEnergy as the legislature worked on passing HB6. Longstreth has been known to be Householder's chief political strategist.

Federal investigators say an unnamed utility, listed as "Company A" in the affidavit, funneled millions of dollars into a dark money group which went on to put pressure on legislators to vote for HB6 through ads and mailers. The dark money group, Generation Now, also funded an aggressive campaign against an attempted citizen's referendum on HB6.

The investigation accuses Householder of having control of Generation Now and the decisions it made. Prosecutors say Householder was able to use that money to also help political allies get elected to the House which helped him become speaker in 2019.

"Company A" is widely believed to be FirstEnergy, which matches the description in the federal affidavit.

Akron native Chuck Jones joined FirstEnergy in 1978 as an engineer. He worked his way up to becoming CEO in 2015. That same year he spoke with historian Dave Lieberth at the Akron Roundtable.
A photo of FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
