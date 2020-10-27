© 2020 WKSU
You Cannot Have a Do-Over On Your Vote In Ohio

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
President Trump has taken to Twitter, advocating that people who previously voted for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden change their vote. But you cannot do that in Ohio.

Trump’s tweet might give voters the notion that they can change their vote once it has been cast.

But Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio says that’s not the case in Ohio.

"In Ohio, there are no do-overs. Once you cast your vote, that’s how you vote. You can’t change votes after the fact,” she said.

Miller says some states allow voters to do their absentee votes in limited cases.

Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania are among states that allow voters who cast ballots by mail to later make changes in person. And Pennsylvania is a state Trump has been targeting heavily in recent days. Polls show the race there is like Ohio – neck and neck.
