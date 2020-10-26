You Can Bring a Cheat Sheet into the Voting Booth, but What to Wear? OH Really? Finds Answers

In Ohio, campaigning is prohibited within 100 feet of a polling place. But what about inside a polling place? We answer some listener questions submitted to WKSU’s “OH Really?”

There have been reports of people stopped by poll workers for wearing campaign attire in a polling place – or sometimes for wearing shirts with a message. Summit County Board of Elections Chairman Bill Rich says if that happens, a voter will be asked to cover up; or, if possible, turn the garment inside-out.

“It would something that advocates the election of a candidate or the candidates of a party. Or voting in favor of -- or against – a ballot issue.”

But he adds, “’Black Lives Matter’ is not considered electioneering, so it’s not prohibited within the early vote center.”

Another listener asks if you can bring a “cheat sheet” into the voting booth – and if it can be on your phone. Rich says cheat sheets are fine, whether electronic or printed.

