Government & Politics

Federal Lawsuit Over Ballot Drop Boxes Has Been Dropped

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 23, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
ballot drop box
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
A federal lawsuit dealing with ballot drop boxes is out of the court system for now. According to the League of Women Voters Executive Director Jen Miller, will pick up the issue again after the election next month.

A federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose that could have allowed counties to add more ballot drop boxes at various locations for this election has been dropped. 

League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller explains why the lawsuit which her group and others filed to allow more ballot drop boxes has been dropped.  

“We are so close to the election. It is unlikely that we are going to get a ruling that benefits voters so we are now focusing our attention elsewhere," Miller says.

Miller says her group is focused on helping voters with information on candidates and voting now. But she says they will continue to fight for more drop boxes after the election.

Earlier this month, the federal court ruled LaRose should and could add more drop boxes but put a stay on its order while the lawsuit was appealed.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
