Federal Lawsuit Over Ballot Drop Boxes Has Been Dropped

A federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose that could have allowed counties to add more ballot drop boxes at various locations for this election has been dropped.

League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller explains why the lawsuit which her group and others filed to allow more ballot drop boxes has been dropped.

“We are so close to the election. It is unlikely that we are going to get a ruling that benefits voters so we are now focusing our attention elsewhere," Miller says.

Miller says her group is focused on helping voters with information on candidates and voting now. But she says they will continue to fight for more drop boxes after the election.

Earlier this month, the federal court ruled LaRose should and could add more drop boxes but put a stay on its order while the lawsuit was appealed.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.