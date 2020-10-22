© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Summit County Board of Elections Clarifies Curbside Voting Rules

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 22, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
Summit County ballot drop box
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
Voters in Summit County have options for early voting, including using the ballot drop box at the board of elections. For those who opt to vote early in person, there are dedicated spots for curbside voting. If those are taken, Chairman Bill Rich recommends waiting nearby for one to open up. And at times, he has been instructing staff to bring voting materials to a car even if it's just waiting nearby.

The chairman of the Summit County Board of Elections is clarifying the rules for curbside voting following possible confusion Thursday.

There are dedicated spaces at the board for curbside voting, which is offered for disabled people. But a voter report to WKSU claims a deputy sheriff turned away a voter when those spots were full. Chairman Bill Rich says from what he understands the deputy sheriff told the person to find another place to park and did not turn the person away.

“We shouldn’t be turning anyone away ... If there are more people that need to curbside vote than there are spaces available at the moment, they could wait for one to become available. Under no circumstances should anyone be sent away,” Rich said.

He adds that in some cases when a person is waiting nearby for a curbside voting spot, he’s instructed staff to bring voting materials to them so they can vote anyway.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. This weekend, early voting runs 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSummit County ElectionsBill RichElection 20202020 electioncurbside votingEarly voting
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content