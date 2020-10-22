Summit County Board of Elections Clarifies Curbside Voting Rules

The chairman of the Summit County Board of Elections is clarifying the rules for curbside voting following possible confusion Thursday.

There are dedicated spaces at the board for curbside voting, which is offered for disabled people. But a voter report to WKSU claims a deputy sheriff turned away a voter when those spots were full. Chairman Bill Rich says from what he understands the deputy sheriff told the person to find another place to park and did not turn the person away.

“We shouldn’t be turning anyone away ... If there are more people that need to curbside vote than there are spaces available at the moment, they could wait for one to become available. Under no circumstances should anyone be sent away,” Rich said.

He adds that in some cases when a person is waiting nearby for a curbside voting spot, he’s instructed staff to bring voting materials to them so they can vote anyway.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. This weekend, early voting runs 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

