Sen. Kamala Harris is to Campaign in Cleveland Saturday

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has scheduled a trip to Cleveland for Saturday as the presidential campaign nears its final week before Election Day.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate pulled out of an earlier Cleveland trip last week after a member of her flight crew and a member of her campaign staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris stepped away from in-person events over the weekend, hitting the campaign trail again Wednesday with a trip through North Carolina.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has not yet released Harris’ itinerary in the Cleveland area. Her trip follows a campaign visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Cincinnati this week.

