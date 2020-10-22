Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Warns Ohioans After COVID-19 Recovery

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie warned Ohioans to not let their guard down when it comes to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Christie, a Republican, recently recovered from COVID-19 after a stay in an intensive care unit.

“I came out of this ok, and I’m very fortunate,” he said. “I survived, I’m alive, but it very well could have gone the other way.”

Christie addressed Ohioans during Gov. Mike DeWine’s Thursday virus update, saying he thought he was safe because he was being tested daily as were those around him. He took off his mask because he thought he was safe, he said but that was when he was exposed to the virus.

The former governor wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he went from feeling completely fine to being admitted into the ICU within 24 hours.

Christie advised Ohioans to listen to Gov. DeWine, who he said has been a strong voice and a spokesman for what needs to be done during the pandemic.

DeWine went on to say that the pandemic is getting worse in Ohio, and everyone needs to do their part to prevent spread.

Ohio Department of Health Summit, Stark, Portage and Cuyahoga Counties all remain on red alert and Cuyahoga is at risk of elevating to level 4 or purple, the highest alert level which indicates severe exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio is seeing a dramatic increase in red or Level 3 counties this week according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. DeWine announced 38 counties are currently red, and three counties are now on the watch list for possibly moving from red to purple or Level 4 alert: Clark, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton.

Crawford, Lake, Ottawa, and Tuscarawas counties are red for the first time.

About 74 percent of Ohioans are now living in a red county, the governor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



