Rep. Jim Jordan Believes Trump Will Fare Well As Final Debate Focuses On Foreign Policy

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is predicting a strong showing on foreign policy from President Donald Trump in Thursday's final debate.

Early in his term, Trump kicked off a trade war. The resulting escalation with China necessitated a multibillion dollar federal payout to help American farmers make up for falling prices. But with two weeks until Election Day, Jordan paints the president’s record as a series of wins, rather than liabilities.

“This president is out of the Iran deal," Jordan said Tuesday. "He has in fact put the embassy in Jerusalem. He has done the new NAFTA agreement, the USMCA. He is, as I said, standing up to China and standing up to Russia, and of course most recently the Abraham Accords.”

The accords are a set of agreements signed last month to normalize relations between Israel and fellow Middle Eastern countries Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Jordan also repeatedly pressed unproven allegations tying former vice president Biden to his son’s business dealings abroad. At the center of the allegation are emails and other documents pulled from a laptop purportedly owned by Hunter Biden.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe contends the laptop is not part of a disinformation campaign, but the FBI is still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, more than 50 former intelligence officials have signed a letter disputing Ratcliffe’s conclusions. The signatories write, while they don’t know for sure, “our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”

The Biden campaign declined to comment on Trump’s foreign policy record or Jordan’s assertions. The final presidential debate is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday.

