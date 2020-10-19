Efforts Are Underway to Provide Free Rides to the Polls For Stark, Cuyahoga County Voters

With early voting now underway, there’s an effort in Stark County to physically get people to the polls.

The Stark County Voter Van already has about a dozen people scheduled today for free, door-to-door rides to the Board of Elections. It’s being organized by ABCD Transport (330-455-2699) and retired Massillon businessman Bob Gessner. He says he wanted to help people cast their votes despite the challenges to doing so this year.

“If you want your vote to count, there are two things you can do that are very helpful. The first is [to] vote early and in-person. The second is – if you’re going to vote absentee and you’re concerned about the mail – deliver it in-person," Gessner said. “I can’t remember a time when there was the volume of problems and the vitriol of rhetoric as we have today. And it really bothered me that so much of it is directed toward the election process.”

Gessner says the vans and drivers are practicing social distancing and best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also hopes the free rides remove a barrier for people who are concerned about the travel time using Stark County’s mass transit system.

In Cuyahoga County, Voter Drive CLE will provide rides to the Board of Elections starting this week.

