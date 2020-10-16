© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Vendor Blames Higher Than Expected Demand for Delayed Mail-In Ballots

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
Midwest Direct, the Cleveland company that was contracted to print and distribute absentee ballots for many boards of elections throughout the state, says greater than expected demand and equipment problems have led to the delays in sending out thousands of ballots.

A direct mail company that’s been hired to print and distribute absentee ballots to Ohioans who requested them has not been able to get them to voters as fast as was promised.

Midwest Direct was hired by 20 Ohio counties to print and distribute ballots, but tens of thousands have not yet been sent out.

A written statement by the company’s CEO, Richard T. Gebbie, said Midwest Direct did not anticipate the demand for mail-in ballots but has brought in extra equipment and staff and adds they are working 16-hour days to meet the backlog. And the statement says the company is working with Ohio’s Secretary of State to process the ballots quickly. 

The New York Times notes Midwest Direct’s owners support President Trump, but there’s no evidence the company did anything wrong.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
